Ports Authority to provide Rs. 5 billion to the Treasury

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority is expected to provide Rs. 5 billion of its profit to the Consolidated Fund.

Following the new government taking office, the Ports Authority has reportedly recorded a post-tax net profit of Rs. 39 billion as of October 31, 2025, which is an increase of around Rs. 12 billion compared to the previous year.

Accordingly, the Ports Authority has decided to provide Rs. 5 billion of this amount to the Consolidated Fund. In September 2025, Rs. 2 billion has already been provided to the Consolidated Fund and a further Rs. 3 billion is scheduled to be provided in December 2025, said the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation.