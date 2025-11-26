Proposal presented to halt night-time train operations in areas where wild elephants roam

A proposal has been submitted to authorities to operate night mail trains during the daytime in areas where wild elephants roam frequently, the Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Association (SLRSMU) has stated.

Secretary of the union Kasun Chamara Jayasekara said that they faced severe difficulties yesterday (25) because passengers were unable to reserve seats on several night mail trains.

“Yesterday, the Railway Department did not release advance seat reservations for the night mail trains running from Colombo to Trincomalee, Colombo to Batticaloa and Moratuwa to Kankesanthurai. No prior notification was given by the Department. As a result, station masters had to face public criticism. During our inquiry, we learned that the Railway Department had adjusted the schedules of these night mail trains at the request of the Railway Drivers’ Union. These trains will operate during daytime in the future. The concern now is whether this will actually serve the public. People from Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Jaffna usually arrive at night so they can attend to their essential tasks the following day. With daytime operations, there is uncertainty whether the expected level of service can be provided.”

Speaking to Ada Derana regarding the matter, the Secretary of the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union, Chandana Wiyanduwa, expressed the following:

“A train driver cannot stop a train instantly to prevent a collision with an elephant. It is not something that can be done in a split second. We informed the government and the Railway Department about this and requested a solution. They promised to provide one. The likelihood of elephant collisions is higher at night. If steps can be taken to prevent elephants from coming onto the track, it would be worthwhile.”