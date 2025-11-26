Fine imposed on popular supermarket for selling rice above controlled price

The management of a well-known supermarket in the Ratnapura town has admitted to selling locally produced Samba Red Raw Rice at prices higher than the government-controlled price.

The Consumer Affairs Authority stated that the Ratnapura Magistrate’s Court imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000 on the management of the supermarket.

A fine of Rs. 200,000 has also been imposed by the Ratnapura Magistrate’s Court on a wholesale trader in Ratnapura for selling Kiri Samba rice at a higher rate.

Meanwhile, a businessman who admitted to not charging money for polythene bags despite Gazette Extraordinary No. 2451/41 issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority, has been fined Rs. 10,000 by the Ratnapura Magistrate’s Court.