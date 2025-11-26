Youth dies after boat capsizes in Kalpitiya
File Photo.

November 26, 2025   08:20 am

A youth has died in an accident caused by a boat capsizing in Palakudawa, Kalpitiya, police stated.

The deceased is a 22-year-old resident of Palakudawa.

It is reported that the accident occurred while testing a boat engine that had malfunctioned due to a mechanical issue.

The youth, who was trapped in the boat, was rescued by local residents and admitted to the Kalpitiya Hospital for treatment, where he later passed away.

The Kalpitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

