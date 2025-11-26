Level 3 (Red) landslide evacuation warning issued to areas in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya

A ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts by the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO).

Accordingly, the NBRO landslide warning will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. today (26) to 8:00 p.m. tomorrow (27).

The ‘Level-3’ warning has been issued to residents of the Udadumbara Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas of the Kandy district and the Walapane, Nildandhahinna, Mathurata and the Hanguranketha DSDs and surrounding areas of the Nuwara Eliya district.