Three arrested at BIA with cigarettes valued at over Rs. 17 mln

Three individuals have been arrested by Police officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with a stock of foreign-manufactured cigarettes valued at Rs. 17,850,000.

The suspects, who had arrived at the BIA from Dubai, are reported to be businessmen residing in Aluthgama, Yatiyanthota and Mawanella.

During the inspection of their luggage, police recovered 595 cartons, containing a total of 119,000 cigarette sticks.

After being produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, each suspect was ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 30,000, said Ada Derana reporter.