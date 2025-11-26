Microfinance and Credit Regulatory Authority Bill presented to Parliament

November 26, 2025   10:01 am

The Microfinance and Credit Regulatory Authority Bill, which provides provisions to establish the Microfinance and Credit Regulatory Authority of Sri Lanka has been presented in Parliament.

The bill was presented by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The bill once passed in Parliament will include provisions to regulate the moneylending business and the microfinance business; to provide protection for the customers of the moneylending business and the microfinance business and to repeal the Microfinance Act, No. 6 of 2016.

