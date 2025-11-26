Fishermen urged not to venture into sea due to adverse weather conditions

Fishermen urged not to venture into sea due to adverse weather conditions

November 26, 2025   10:19 am

All fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further notice due to hazardous and adverse weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal region, the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has announced.

The Ministry further advised all fishing vessel operators currently at sea to return to shore or move to safe locations and to take all necessary safety precautions.

Additionally, it emphasizes that careful attention should be paid to further warnings and advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, the Met Department said the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located south of Sri Lanka at around midnight and it is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 30 hours.

Due to the influence of this system, the rainy and windy conditions in the island are expected to enhance for the next few days, the Met. Department noted.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island today.

Very heavy falls above 150 mm are likely at some places in the Eastern, Central, and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa district today. Heavy falls above 100 mm are expected at some places in the other areas of the island, the Met. Department said.

Furthermore, strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-central, North-western, Western and Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota and Matale districts. Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph may occur at times in other areas, according to the Department of Meteorology.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds and lightning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Low pressure zones in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy rains until Nov. 29 (English)

Low pressure zones in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy rains until Nov. 29 (English)

Low pressure zones in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy rains until Nov. 29 (English)

Cabinet approval to suspend issuance of new licences to operate analogue TV channels (English)

Cabinet approval to suspend issuance of new licences to operate analogue TV channels (English)

GMOA gives deadline to Govt to address issues faced by doctors (English)

GMOA gives deadline to Govt to address issues faced by doctors (English)

Cabinet Spokesman justifies granting contracts to private sector over SOEs (English)

Cabinet Spokesman justifies granting contracts to private sector over SOEs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)