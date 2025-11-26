Fishermen urged not to venture into sea due to adverse weather conditions

All fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further notice due to hazardous and adverse weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal region, the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has announced.

The Ministry further advised all fishing vessel operators currently at sea to return to shore or move to safe locations and to take all necessary safety precautions.

Additionally, it emphasizes that careful attention should be paid to further warnings and advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, the Met Department said the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located south of Sri Lanka at around midnight and it is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 30 hours.

Due to the influence of this system, the rainy and windy conditions in the island are expected to enhance for the next few days, the Met. Department noted.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island today.

Very heavy falls above 150 mm are likely at some places in the Eastern, Central, and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa district today. Heavy falls above 100 mm are expected at some places in the other areas of the island, the Met. Department said.

Furthermore, strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-central, North-western, Western and Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota and Matale districts. Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph may occur at times in other areas, according to the Department of Meteorology.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds and lightning.