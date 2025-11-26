Indian Navys indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant arrives in Colombo

November 26, 2025   10:48 am

The Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has arrived at Colombo Harbour today.

The vessel arrived in Colombo on an invitation extended by the Sri Lanka Navy to join the forthcoming International Fleet Review 2025 (IFR).

INS Vikrant, commissioned in 2022 as India’s first fully indigenous aircraft carrier, represents a major milestone for the Indian Navy.

The visit continues a long tradition of goodwill between India and Sri Lanka, cementing mutual trust and cooperation, according to the Indian Navy.

The Sri Lanka Navy is conducting its fleet review as part of its 75th-anniversary celebrations and will bring together ships from several countries, reflecting Colombo’s ambition to underscore its growing role in regional maritime diplomacy.

