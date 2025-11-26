Woman remanded over death of stray dog in hit-and-run incident

A woman allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident involving a street dog in Pannipitiya has been remanded until December 9.

The order was issued by the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

On November 14, a stray dog died after being run over by a car driven by a woman from the area.

According to residents the act was intentional.

In response, area residents lodged a complaint with the Kottawa Police on November 16. Animal welfare organisations also intervened, prompting the police to present the matter before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

Upon considering submissions from both sides, court ordered the suspect to be remanded until December 9 and directed the case to be taken up again on the same date.

Following the court’s ruling, residents reportedly gathered to light candles at the location where the stray dog “Blackie” had been laid to rest, expressing their affection and solidarity as a community.

“Blackie,” the street dog lived down Alubogahawatta Lane for nearly fifteen years, was well-known in the community and cared for by the residents.

Residents of the Vidyala Junction area in Pannipitiya considered yesterday (25) a noteworthy day, as their collective appeal for justice for the stray dog known as “Blackie” was acknowledged through legal action.

While the enforcement of the law is commonly seen in matters affecting human lives, the court decision—delivered in favour of an animal’s welfare—marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka’s legal history, according to the complainants.