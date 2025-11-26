Higher Education Commission to regulate and monitor private universities proposed

The pressing need to establish a Higher Education Commission to regulate and monitor private universities and other degree-awarding institutions in the country has been emphasized during a meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education, Manpower and Human Capital.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Hesha Withanage.

The Vice Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Senior Professor K. L. Wasantha Kumara expressing his views underscored the need to establish a Higher Education Commission to regulate private universities.

He noted that such a body would enable the creation of comprehensive data systems and facilitate links with universities worldwide, allowing access to essential information on institutional standards and programme quality.

This, he noted, would also help ensure accurate decision-making when granting approval to prospective private universities.

These comments were further supported by the Additional Secretary (Non-State Higher Education) of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Training, and by officials of the UGC.

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education, Manpower and Human Capital also examined the operation of private universities in Sri Lanka and the issues relating to their recognition by the University Grants Commission.

Meanwhile, during the discussion, the Committee Chairman highlighted the emergence of institutions awarding degrees of substandard quality and the resulting harm caused. He noted that many such institutions operate with profit-making as their primary objective rather than providing quality education.

The Chairman stressed the importance of ensuring that the entire process, from student admission to awarding of degrees remains under the supervision of the UGC, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament.