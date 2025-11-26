Higher Education Commission to regulate and monitor private universities proposed

Higher Education Commission to regulate and monitor private universities proposed

November 26, 2025   11:54 am

The pressing need to establish a Higher Education Commission to regulate and monitor private universities and other degree-awarding institutions in the country has been emphasized during a meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education, Manpower and Human Capital.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Hesha Withanage.

The Vice Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Senior Professor K. L. Wasantha Kumara expressing his views underscored the need to establish a Higher Education Commission to regulate private universities.

He noted that such a body would enable the creation of comprehensive data systems and facilitate links with universities worldwide, allowing access to essential information on institutional standards and programme quality.

This, he noted, would also help ensure accurate decision-making when granting approval to prospective private universities.

These comments were further supported by the Additional Secretary (Non-State Higher Education) of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Training, and by officials of the UGC.

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education, Manpower and Human Capital also examined the operation of private universities in Sri Lanka and the issues relating to their recognition by the University Grants Commission.

Meanwhile, during the discussion, the Committee Chairman highlighted the emergence of institutions awarding degrees of substandard quality and the resulting harm caused. He noted that many such institutions operate with profit-making as their primary objective rather than providing quality education.

The Chairman stressed the importance of ensuring that the entire process, from student admission to awarding of degrees remains under the supervision of the UGC, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Low pressure zones in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy rains until Nov. 29 (English)

Low pressure zones in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy rains until Nov. 29 (English)

Cabinet approval to suspend issuance of new licences to operate analogue TV channels (English)

Cabinet approval to suspend issuance of new licences to operate analogue TV channels (English)

GMOA gives deadline to Govt to address issues faced by doctors (English)

GMOA gives deadline to Govt to address issues faced by doctors (English)

Cabinet Spokesman justifies granting contracts to private sector over SOEs (English)

Cabinet Spokesman justifies granting contracts to private sector over SOEs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)