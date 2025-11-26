Sri Lankan student in Bengaluru blackmailed after video call by Instagram friend

A 24-year-old Sri Lankan national in Bengaluru has fallen victim to an online sextortion racket involving an unidentified individual who first contacted him through Instagram.

According to a case filed by police, the unknown person met the victim, a student, on Instagram and gradually developed an online friendship. The individual later contacted the victim on WhatsApp.

The victim alleged that during the video calls, the accused secretly took his personal photos and private videos without his consent. The accused then began demanding money in exchange for deleting the content.

When the victim refused to pay, the individual allegedly threatened to circulate the videos to the complainant’s friends and family and upload them on social media platforms.

Fearing the consequences, the victim transferred Rs. 36,000 to the accused. However, the accused continued to demand more money, threatening to publish the videos online if additional payments are not made.

The victim said the continuous threats have caused him severe mental distress and filed a police complaint.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

Source: NDTV

- Agencies