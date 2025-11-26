Flood warning issued as Senanayake Samudraya water levels reach peak

November 26, 2025   01:19 pm

The Department of Irrigation has issued a ‘Red’ flood warning for the downstream areas of the Gal Oya.

As per the warning, the capacity of the Senanayake Samudraya in Inginiyagala, Ampara has reached its peak due to heavy rainfall received in the upper and middle catchment areas of the Gal Oya Basin.

Furthermore, owing to the intense rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours in the area, Gal Oya river downstream of the Senanayake Samudraya will be under the risk of major flooding in the event that the spill gates are opened.

Accordingly, the general public residing in the downstream areas of the Gal Oya River and motorists travelling through these areas are requested to take all necessary precautionary measures to minimize potential risks arising from possible flooding.

In particular, residents of low-lying areas and those travelling through the following Divisional Secretariat Divisions have been advised to remain highly vigilant:

Damana, Ampara, Eragama, Addalaichenai, Sammanthurai, Nintavur, Karaitivu, Sainthamaruthu, Kalmunai, and Navithanveli, as well as low-lying areas in the vicinity of the South Eastern University of Sri Lanka, Oluvil.

The relevant Disaster Management authorities have also requested to take appropriate and necessary actions in this regard.

