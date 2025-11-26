Spill gates of Weheragala reservoir opened, pilgrims visiting Kataragama urged to remain vigilant

Spill gates of the Weheragala reservoir have been opened following heavy rainfall in the Monaragala district.

Assistant Director of the Monaragala District Disaster Management Centre, Ravindra Kumara stated that two spill gates of the Weheragala reservoir have been opened by one foot each and four additional gates have been opened by six inches each.

Due to the opening of the spill gates, the water level of the Menik Ganga has reached spill level and pilgrims arriving in Kataragama are advised to remain cautious, the Disaster Management Centre announced.

The DMC further requested residents on both sides of the Menik Ganga, as well as pilgrims visiting the Kataragama and Sella Kataragama sacred sites, to refrain from using or entering the river during this period.

Meanwhile, movement of traffic along the Wellawaya– Wewelakandura road has been disrupted due to the opening of the spill gates of the Alikota Ara reservoir in Wellawaya.

The water level of the Alikota Ara reservoir has risen rapidly due to the heavy rainfall in Wellawaya.

Since the reservoir reached capacity and the spill gates have been opened, submerging part of the Wellawaya– Wewelakandura road.