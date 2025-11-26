Flood warning issued for low-lying areas in Mahaweli River Basin

The Department of Irrigation has issued a warning of a potential flood situation within the next 48 hours in several areas surrounding the Mahaweli River Basin.

According to the Department, significant rainfall received since last night in certain upstream catchment areas has increased the likelihood of flooding in low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River.

The areas at risk fall within the Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Kinniya, Muttur, Kantale, Seruvila, Welikanda, Medirigiriya, Lankapura, Thamankaduwa, and Dimbulagala.

The advisory further notes that sections of the Batticaloa–Polonnaruwa Road (particularly in the Gallella area), the access road to the Somawathiya Raja Maha Vihara, as well as surrounding areas of the temple, may experience inundation.

Devotees planning to travel to the Somawathiya Raja Maha Vihara have therefore been requested to refrain from visiting the area over the next few days until further notice is issued.

Residents living in close proximity to the Mahaweli River in the aforementioned areas are urged to remain highly vigilant and to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety in light of possible flood conditions.

The Department of Irrigation has also called on relevant Disaster Management authorities to initiate appropriate preparedness and response measures.