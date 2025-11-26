Flood warning issued for low-lying areas in Heda Oya Basin

The Department of Irrigation has issued a warning of a potential flood situation in low-lying areas along Heda Oya, for a period of 48 hours from 3.30 pm today (26).

The likelihood of flooding in low-lying areas along the Heda Oya has arisen due to the heavy rainfall experienced in several areas in the Monaragala and Ampara districts since last night (26).

Accordingly, residents living in the low-lying areas along Heda Oya located within the Siyambalanduwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions of the Monaragala District and Heda Oya Basin in Lahugala Divisional Secretariat Divisions of the Ampara District are currently advised to be highly vigilant regarding this, the Department of Irrigation stated.