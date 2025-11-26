Flood warning issued for low-lying areas in Kumbukkan Oya Basin

The Department of Irrigation has issued a warning of a potential flood situation in low-lying areas along Kumbukkan Oya Basin.

Accordingly, the warning issued at 4.00 pm today (26) will be effective for the next 24 hours.

Significant rainfall received since last night (25) in several areas has increased the likelihood of flooding in low-lying areas along the Kumbukkan Oya basin.

Due to the prevailing heavy rainfall, the low-lying areas around the Kumbukkan Oya, located within the Nakkala, Kumbukkana, and Maduruketiya Grama Niladhari Divisions of the Monaragala Divisional Secretariat Division, as well as the Okkampitiya and Gaminipura Grama Niladhari Divisions of the Buttala Divisional Secretariat Division, are at risk of flooding.

Accordingly, the Department of Irrigation urges residents living near the Kumbukkan Oya in these areas, along with drivers and passengers traveling through the area, to remain highly vigilant and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety from potential flooding conditions.