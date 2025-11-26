Road leading to Somawathiya Chaitya closed due to floods

November 26, 2025   06:43 pm

The Polonnaruwa District Disaster Management Unit has closed the Somawathiya-Sungavila main road from 4.00 p.m. today (26) due to inundation following the overflowing of the Mahaweli River caused by the prevailing heavy rainfall experienced in the Polonnaruwa District.

Authorities report that the area between the 35-37 km posts of the Somawathiya-Sungavila road in Diggala area, is currently submerged under approximately two feet of water.

Due to the minor flood level observed this morning, the Pulasthipura Police initially suspended movement of light vehicles on the affected road section. 

However, with water levels rising further by this evening, the Police imposed a complete suspension of vehicular movement along the said road.

In view of the prevailing flood situation, devotees intending to visit the historic Somawathiya Chaitya have been advised to postpone their visits for a few days. 

Moreover, residents living along both sides of the Mahaweli River Basin have been urged to remain vigilant due to flood waters.

