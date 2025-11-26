UNP announces full support for Sajiths decision

UNP announces full support for Sajiths decision

November 26, 2025   07:54 pm

The United National Party (UNP) states that it fully supports the decision taken by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to take on the responsibility of merging the United National Party (UNP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). 

The UNP further emphasizes that it expresses gratitude for the personal involvement of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in the work of merging the UNP and SJB.

The UNP has also taken steps to appoint a three-member committee consisting of UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene, General Secretary Attorney-at-Law Thalatha Athukorala and National Organizer Sagala Ratnayake to discuss future activities regarding the UNP-SJB merger.

The UNP states that all discussions in this regard will be conducted by the above three-member committee.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Low pressure zones in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy rains until Nov. 29 (English)

Low pressure zones in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy rains until Nov. 29 (English)

Cabinet approval to suspend issuance of new licences to operate analogue TV channels (English)

Cabinet approval to suspend issuance of new licences to operate analogue TV channels (English)

GMOA gives deadline to Govt to address issues faced by doctors (English)

GMOA gives deadline to Govt to address issues faced by doctors (English)

Cabinet Spokesman justifies granting contracts to private sector over SOEs (English)

Cabinet Spokesman justifies granting contracts to private sector over SOEs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin