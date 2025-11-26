The United National Party (UNP) states that it fully supports the decision taken by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to take on the responsibility of merging the United National Party (UNP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The UNP further emphasizes that it expresses gratitude for the personal involvement of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in the work of merging the UNP and SJB.

The UNP has also taken steps to appoint a three-member committee consisting of UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene, General Secretary Attorney-at-Law Thalatha Athukorala and National Organizer Sagala Ratnayake to discuss future activities regarding the UNP-SJB merger.

The UNP states that all discussions in this regard will be conducted by the above three-member committee.