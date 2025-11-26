Colombo-Kandy road temporary closed from Pahala Kadugannawa

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) announced that the Colombo-Kandy main road will be temporarily closed from the Pahala Kadugannawa area starting from 10.00 p.m. tonight (26), until further notice.

This decision has been taken due to the prevailing heavy rainfall in the area and the heightened risk of landslides.

Accordingly, the road will be closed again from the Ganethenna area, where an earlier closure was imposed, and motorists have been advised to use the previously designated alternative routes.

Following the recent disaster in Ganethenna area of Pahala Kadugannawa, where a mass of earth and rocks collapsed onto a shop and a house, one lane of the affected area had been reopened to the public.

However, the intensifying weather conditions have necessitated renewed safety measures, DMC added.

The DMC further stated that individuals seeking additional information may contact its hotline by dialing ‘117’.