Sri Lankan film industry recorded highest-ever revenue in history in 2025 - Producers

The President stated that the advancement of cinema contributes to the spiritual and cultural development of a country’s citizens and that while safeguarding the domestic film industry, Sri Lankan audiences must be given the opportunity to watch international film productions.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks during a discussion held this morning (26) at the Presidential Secretariat with film distributors and producers, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

A lengthy discussion took place regarding the issues they face as an industry and the President provided reasonable solutions to all of those concerns.

In particular, film distributors and producers briefed the President on the irregularities occurring in the payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) and the limitations faced in expanding the industry, the statement said.

They also informed President Dissanayake that the film industry recorded its highest-ever revenue in history in 2025 and requested the continued support of the Government to sustain this progress.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Chairman of the National Film Corporation Sudath Mahaadivulwewa and General Manager Ruwan Premaweera participated in the discussion representing the Government, it added.

Veteran actor Sanath Gunathilake, along with Janaki Wijerathna (Lyca Productions), Janith Prasanna Withanage (JP Ceneplex–Kandy), Thushan Ranagana Meemanage (LFD), Ruvindu Gunaratna (EAP), Anura Jasenthuliyana (Lite Cinema), Imthiaz Kader (CEL), Ganga Rathuwithana (Ceylon Theatres) and Anushka Egodawatta (PVR), attended the meeting representing film distributors and producers.

