Colombo-Badulla trains to terminate at Nanu Oya

The Railway Department says that all upcountry train services between Colombo Fort and Badulla will terminate at Nanu Oya railway station until further notice, due to prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Train services along the upcountry line have been restricted owing to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, the night mail train scheduled to run from the Colombo Fort station to Badulla will operate only up to the Nanu Oya station. Furthermore, the night mail train running from Badulla to Colombo will commence journey from the Nanu Oya station.