Major flood warning issued to residents of low-lying areas of Deduru Oya Basin

November 27, 2025   05:44 am

The Department of Irrigation has issued major flood warning for residents of low-lying areas along Deduru Oya Basin.

Due to significant rainfall experienced over the past 24 hours in the upper and middle catchment areas of the Deduru Oya Basin, and as a result of the ongoing discharge of water from the Deduru Oya Reservoir spill gates at a rate of approximately 33,000 cubic feet per second, a major flood situation may occur in the low-lying areas of the Deduru Oya Basin, it said. 

According to the observations and gauge readings of the Department of Irrigation, the Divisional Secretariat areas of Wariyapola, Nikaweratiya, Mahawewa, Kobeigane, Bingiriya, Pallama, Halawatha, Arachiikattuwa, and Rasnayakapura are likely to be affected. 

Accordingly, the flood warning issued under Notification No. 01 at 06:30 a.m. on 23.11.2025, for the Deduru Oya Basin, has been extended for a further 48 hours.

Residents in the aforementioned areas and motorists travelling through these regions are kindly requested to exercise utmost caution. 

Relevant disaster management authorities are also requested to take necessary precautionary measures accordingly.

