A/L exams suspended for two days due to adverse weather

The 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination scheduled for today (27) and tomorrow (28) will not be held as scheduled, the Commissioner General of Examinations, AKS Indika Kumari Liyanage has announced.

The decision has been taken due to the disaster situation that has arisen in the country as a result of the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the Commissioner General of Examinations stated.

Candidates will be informed in due course regarding the dates on which the examination will be held, Commissioner Indika Kumari Liyanage added.

Furthermore, a notice has been issued to all Provincial Directors of Education, Zonal Directors of Education, officers in charge of Regional Collection Centers, coordinating officers and chief examiners, emphasizing the need to pay special attention to the protection of the question papers kept at the examination coordination centers.