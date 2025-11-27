Four dead, nine missing due to landslides reported in Badulla
File Photo.

November 27, 2025   07:35 am

At least four people have died in six landslide incidents reported in the Badulla District.

Badulla District Secretary Panduka Abeywardena stated that around nine other individuals are missing.

He further mentioned that several landslides and earth slips were reported in many areas of the district as a result of the bad weather conditions experienced yesterday (26).

Relief teams continue operations to search for the missing persons.

