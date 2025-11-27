Badulla landslide death toll increases to 11, seven missing

The death toll from earthslips and landslides occurred in seven locations in the Badulla District owing to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, has risen to 11.

Badulla District Secretary Panduka Abeywardena noted that seven more individuals are reported missing at present.

He further said that several landslides and earthslips have been reported in many parts of the district as a result of the adverse weather conditions experienced yesterday (26).

Relief teams continue operations to search for the missing persons.

Meanwhile, ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warnings have been issued for multiple areas in the Badulla, Kandy, Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts by the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO).

Accordingly, the NBRO landslide warnings will be in effect till 08:30 p.m. today.