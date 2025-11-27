Batticaloa-Polonnaruwa main road closed for traffic in Manampitiya
November 27, 2025 09:05 am
The Batticaloa-Polonnaruwa main road is completely closed for traffic in Manampitiya after the area is submerged following heavy rains, police stated.
Meanwhile, due to the heavy rainfall prevailing in the area, several roads in the North Central Province have been submerged, restricting vehicular movement.
Police have urged the general public to use alternative routes.
Police noted following roads have been submerged due to heavy rainfall:
- Polonnaruwa – Maduru Oya Road (from the Manampitiya area)
- Polonnaruwa – Somawathiya Road (from the Sungavila area)
- Oyamaduwa – Settikulama Road (completely submerged)
- Anuradhapura – Wariyapola Road (closed near the Deduru Oya bridge)