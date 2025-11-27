Parliament Select Committee appointed to probe release of 323 containers without mandatory inspection

November 27, 2025   09:30 am

A Parliamentary Select Committee has been appointed to investigate the release of 323 containers from the Colombo Harbour without subject to mandatory customs inspection.

At the commencement of the Parliamentary sitting this morning, Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced the members of the committee which will be headed by Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara.

A proposal seeking the appointment of a Parliamentary Select Committee to look into the release of 323 containers without mandatory physical inspection and to report to Parliament was presented to Parliament on November 19.

The motion was presented by the Chief Opposition Whip, Parliamentarian Gayantha Karunathilleka.

