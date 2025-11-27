President to chair special meeting to discuss current disaster situation

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to chair a special meeting within the Parliament complex to discuss the prevailing disaster situation in the country.

Leader of the House Minister Bimal Ratnayake confirmed that the President has invited all Members of Parliament from affected districts for the discussion.

In response to a question raised in Parliament by the Chief Opposition Whip Member of Parliament Gayantha Karunathilleka, regarding the measures taken by the government in response to the disaster situation in the country, Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne and Minister Bimal Ratnayake provided the update.

He further stated that by this afternoon, the Minister of Public Security and relevant ministers will deploy staff members to Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.