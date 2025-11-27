A/L exams suspended for three days, alternative dates announced

November 27, 2025   11:13 am

The 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination scheduled for today (27), tomorrow (28) and on Saturday (29) will not be held as scheduled, the Commissioner General of Examinations, AKS Indika Kumari Liyanage has announced.

Accordingly, exams scheduled for the three days will be held on December 7, 8 and 9.

The decision has been taken due to the disaster situation that has arisen in the country as a result of the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the Commissioner General of Examinations stated.

