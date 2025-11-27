No risk of tsunami following earthquake in Sumatra

There is no risk of tsunami following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake which struck off the Indonesian island of Sumatra this morning, the Department of Meteorology has announced.

A powerful earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck off Sumatra at around 10:26 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 16 miles, the USGS said.

Following the earthquake, the Met. Department urged Sri Lankans residing in coastal areas to remain vigilant.

The Department has now confirmed there is no risk of tsunami due to the earthquake.