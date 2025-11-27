Level 3 landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in 7 districts
November 27, 2025 12:05 pm
A ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning has been issued for multiple areas in the 7 districts by the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO).
Accordingly, the NBRO landslide warning will be in effect till 09:00 a.m. tomorrow (28).
Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:
Badulla District: Badulla, Hali Ela, Kandeketiya, Passara, Meegahakivula, Uva Paranagama and Welimada DSDs and surrounding areas
Kandy District: Pathahewaheta, Udapalatha, Gangawata Korale, Medadumbara, Deltota, Doluwa, Akurana, Ududumbara, Minipe and Ganga Ihala Korale DSDs and surrounding areas
Kegalle District: Rambukkana, Aranayaka and Mawanella DSDs and surrounding areas
Kurunegala District: Rideegama, Mallawapitiya and Mawathagama DSDs and surrounding areas
Matale District: Yatawatta, Ukuwela, Rattota, Naula, Wilgamuwa, Ambanganga Korale, Pallepola, Laggala Pallegama and Matale DSDs and surrounding areas
Monaragala District: Bibila and Medagama DSDs and surrounding areas
Nuwara Eliya District: Kotmale West, Kotmale East, Nuwara Eliya, Walapane, Mathurata, Hanguranketha, and Nildandahinna DSDs and surrounding areas