Level 3 landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in 7 districts

A ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning has been issued for multiple areas in the 7 districts by the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO).

Accordingly, the NBRO landslide warning will be in effect till 09:00 a.m. tomorrow (28).

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:

Badulla District: Badulla, Hali Ela, Kandeketiya, Passara, Meegahakivula, Uva Paranagama and Welimada DSDs and surrounding areas

Kandy District: Pathahewaheta, Udapalatha, Gangawata Korale, Medadumbara, Deltota, Doluwa, Akurana, Ududumbara, Minipe and Ganga Ihala Korale DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Rambukkana, Aranayaka and Mawanella DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Rideegama, Mallawapitiya and Mawathagama DSDs and surrounding areas

Matale District: Yatawatta, Ukuwela, Rattota, Naula, Wilgamuwa, Ambanganga Korale, Pallepola, Laggala Pallegama and Matale DSDs and surrounding areas

Monaragala District: Bibila and Medagama DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Kotmale West, Kotmale East, Nuwara Eliya, Walapane, Mathurata, Hanguranketha, and Nildandahinna DSDs and surrounding areas