Announcement from DMT on driving licence issuance

November 27, 2025   01:10 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic has announced that the online driving license issuance services at the main office in Werahera and district offices have been temporarily suspended.

The system is unavailable due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the DMT.

The department noted that measures are being taken to restore the situation as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, regular driving license issuance services will continue at district offices.

