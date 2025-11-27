Train services on upcountry line further impacted due to adverse weather conditions

Train services along the upcountry line have been restricted owing to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the Department of Railways said.

It is reported that an earthslip has occurred between Great Western and Watagoda stations on the upcountry railway line due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, measures have been taken to operate trains on the upcountry line only between Colombo and Hatton.

It has also been further informed that the night mail train to Badulla, which was scheduled to run today (27), will run only up to the Nawalapitiya station.

Meanwhile, train services between Kandy and Matale have also been disrupted.

Train services along the Matale line have been restricted due to landslides in Wattegama and Katugastota.