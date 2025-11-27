DMC requests public to report all disaster related incidents via 117 hotline
November 27, 2025 01:34 pm
The Disaster Management Centre requests the general public to report any emergency situations arising due to the adverse weather conditions by calling the 117 hotline.
The DMC announced that, due to the disaster situation caused by the severe weather affecting the island, search and rescue teams in all districts have already been deployed and are operating actively.
Accordingly, safe shelters for displaced persons have also been established.