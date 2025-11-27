5,700 individuals living with HIV in Sri Lanka, infections decline globally

November 27, 2025   01:35 pm

HIV infections in Sri Lanka have increased despite a decline in cases globally, according to data released by the National STD/AIDS Control Programme.

Venereologist Dr. Vino Dharmakulasinghe made this revelation during a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau to announce the programmes organized in view of World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1.

Dr. Dharmakulasinghe further said that the increase in HIV infections is particularly evident among young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 in Sri Lanka.

Commenting further, she stated,

“This year’s World HIV Day theme is ‘Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response.’ According to current estimated data, approximately 5,700 individuals are living with HIV in Sri Lanka.”

Meanwhile, health officials report a notable surge in the number of school children seeking treatment for back pain.

Orthopedic Surgeon at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Dr. Nirmal Marasinghe, said that the increase in the weight of school bags is one of the reasons for this. He added that prolonged use of mobile phones and tablets may also be a factor in this situation.

