Deduru Oya basin on Red alert: Flood warning issued following heavy rainfall

A ‘Red’ warning has been issued by the Irrigation Department for potential major flooding in the lower valley areas of the Deduru Oya Basin, the warning has been issued owing to the significant rainfall continuously received over the upper and middle catchment areas of the Deduru Oya Basin during the past 24 hours.

Accordingly, the several spill gates of the Deduru Oya Reservoir have been opened, resulting in a total discharge of approximately 77,400 cubic feet of water per second into the Deduru Oya.

According to the observations of the Irrigation Department’s gauging stations, the critical flood risk applies to the areas belonging to the Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Wariyapola, Nikaweratiya, Maho, Kobeigane, Bingiriya, Pallama, Chilaw, Arachchikattuwa and Rasnayakapura, the department said.

The department urges the general public residing in these areas, and motorists travelling through the affected routes, to act with extreme caution and to remain highly vigilant in view of this situation.

Relevant disaster management authorities are also requested to take all necessary measures in this regard.