Red Alert: Deep Depression near Sri Lanka likely to intensify into Cyclone

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ alert warning for the land and the sea areas around the island due to the deep depression over south-east of Sri Lanka.

As per the warning, the depression over the south-east of Sri Lanka has intensified into a deep depression and is centered near latitude 6.7°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 120 km south-east of Batticaloa.

It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards and intensify further into a Cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the advisory said.

Due to the influence of this system, prevailing heavy showers and strong winds over the island are expected to continue during the next few days.

Very heavy falls above 200 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district and, above 150 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Badulla and Batticaloa districts, the department said.

Accordingly, heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the other areas of the island and very strong winds at times about (60-70) kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph can be expected over the most parts of the island.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of the above system very strong winds at times about (60-70) kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph can be expected over the sea areas around the island and the sea areas can be very rough at times, the advisory added.

Very heavy showers or thundershowers are likely in sea areas around the island, it said.

The swell waves (about 3.0 – 4.0 m) height (this is not for land area) may increase in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Colombo, Galle, Hambantota, Batticaloa and Trincomalee, it further added.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture to the sea areas around the island, until further notice.

Meanwhile, the general public is requested to be vigilant regarding impending extreme weather situation until November 30, 2025.

The public is also urged to contact the local disaster management authorities for emergency assistance and to be attentive about further advisories issued by the Met. Department.