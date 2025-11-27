23 passengers rescued after bus swept away by strong currents in Kumbukkana

23 passengers rescued after bus swept away by strong currents in Kumbukkana

November 27, 2025   03:23 pm

The Colombo-Wellawaya main road has been submerged in the Kumbukkana area due to the torrential rainfall affecting the Monaragala area.

The section of the road has been submerged after the Kumbukkan Oya overflowed, the Disaster Management Centre said.

Meanwhile, a bus carrying 23 passengers was swept away by strong currents while attempting to travel through floodwaters.

The passengers were rescued promptly and efforts were also made to pull the bus out of the floodwaters.

