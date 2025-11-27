Death toll due to adverse weather increases to 39

The number of deaths reported owing to adverse weather conditions across the country in the past few hours has increased to 39, the Disaster Management Centre noted.

A further 10 persons have sustained injuries while 14 individuals are reported missing, the DMC added.

According to latest estimates, over 4,000 persons residing within 79 divisional secretariat areas in 17 districts have been affected owing to heavy rains, flooding and gusty winds across the country.

Meanwhile, three houses have been destroyed while 381 residences have been damaged owing to weather-related incidents.

Furthermore, five safety shelters have been set up to house 41 affected families at present.

Meanwhile, a ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning has been issued for multiple areas in seven districts by the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO).

Accordingly, the NBRO landslide warning will be in effect till 09:00 a.m. tomorrow (28).

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:

Badulla District: Badulla, Hali Ela, Kandeketiya, Passara, Meegahakivula, Uva Paranagama and Welimada DSDs and surrounding areas

Kandy District: Pathahewaheta, Udapalatha, Gangawata Korale, Medadumbara, Deltota, Doluwa, Akurana, Ududumbara, Minipe and Ganga Ihala Korale DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Rambukkana, Aranayaka and Mawanella DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Rideegama, Mallawapitiya and Mawathagama DSDs and surrounding areas

Matale District: Yatawatta, Ukuwela, Rattota, Naula, Wilgamuwa, Ambanganga Korale, Pallepola, Laggala Pallegama and Matale DSDs and surrounding areas

Monaragala District: Bibila and Medagama DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Kotmale West, Kotmale East, Nuwara Eliya, Walapane, Mathurata, Hanguranketha, and Nildandahinna DSDs and surrounding areas

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology predicts very heavy showers above 200 mm at some places in the North-central, North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee district today.

Furthermore, heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places in the North, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Western provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Batticaloa districts while showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in other areas of the island.

Meanwhile, very strong winds of about 60-70kmph can be expected at times over most parts of the island.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy showers and strong winds.