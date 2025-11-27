President issues directives to officials to prioritise public safety and rescue operations

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued directives to security forces and relevant officials to prioritise public safety and rescue operations and to ensure the continuous provision of essential relief services, including healthcare for affected populations.

The President chaired a meeting at the Parliamentary complex this morning with government and opposition Members of Parliament, as well as relevant officials, to review the emerging emergency situation and ongoing relief efforts resulting from the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

With heavy rainfall expected to intensify over the next two days, creating a high-risk situation, the President instructed MPs to visit their respective districts, convene District Coordination Committees and Divisional Committees and intervene promptly to prevent loss of life and ensure timely relief to affected communities.

Further attention was drawn to the safety and maintenance of the irrigation system, the protection of highways in areas vulnerable to landslides, the establishment of a compensation mechanism for damaged houses and farmlands, as well as issues arising in continuing educational activities, including the conduct of the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, the President’ Media Division said in a statement.