Several train journeys to Batticaloa and Trincomalee cancelled until further notice

The Railway Department has decided to cancel six long-distance, intercity and night mail train journeys that were scheduled to run on the Batticaloa and Trincomalee lines today (27).

The decision has been taken due to the railway tracks being submerged in several areas due to the flooding of rivers and reservoirs.

Accordingly, following train journeys to Trincomalee and Batticaloa lines have been cancelled until further notice.



Colombo Fort / Batticaloa -06.00 am



Colombo Fort Batticaloa intercity express -03.15 pm



Colombo Fort / Trincomalee night mail train- 09.30 pm



Colombo Fort Batticaloa night intercity express -11.00 pm



Trains heading towards Colombo..



Intercity express train running from Batticaloa to Colombo -01.30 am



Batticaloa to Colombo Fort-06.10 am



Night mail train running from Batticaloa to Colombo Fort-07.40 pm



Night mail train running from Trincomalee to Colombo Fort-7.30 pm