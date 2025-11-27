Heavy rains trigger major flood alert in Mahaweli River Basin

The Department of Irrigation has issued a warning of a potential flood situation within the next 48 hours in low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River Basin.

According to the Department, heavy rainfall received since last night (26) across several upstream catchment areas has resulted in the release of water from most of the major reservoirs in the Mahaweli River Basin.

Therefore, the Irrigation Department cautions that significant flooding may occur in low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River within the Kinniya, Mutur, Kantale, Seruwila, Welikanda, Medirigiriya, Lankapura, Thamankaduwa, Minipe, Wilgamuwa, Dehiattakandiya, Mahiyanganaya and Dimbulagala Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

Furthermore, there is an increased risk of worsening flood conditions along the Batticaloa–Polonnaruwa road from the Gallella area, the entrance road to the Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya, and the surrounding areas of the temple premises.

Accordingly, residents living in the low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River are currently advised to be highly vigilant regarding this and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety from potential flooding conditions, the Department of Irrigation stated.