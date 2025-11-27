President orders to provide Rs. 1 million compensation for disaster victims

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed the President’s Fund to provide Rs. 1 million in compensation for each individual who died as a result of the emergency disaster situation caused by heavy rainfall, including floods and landslides.

Accordingly, the President’s Fund has approved Rs. 1 million in compensation for each disaster fatality and has made arrangements to swiftly provide this payment to the relatives of the deceased, the PMD reported.

Meanwhile, the President has instructed Members of Parliament representing both the Government and the Opposition to urgently intervene in their respective districts to ensure the safety of the public and provide relief to those affected, as severe weather conditions and heavy rainfall are expected to intensify over the next two days.

The President had issued these instructions during a special discussion held this morning (27) at the Parliament complex to review the emerging emergency situation caused by adverse weather and to assess the ongoing relief operations.

President Dissanayake directed MPs to visit their districts and assess the needs of the affected people, while also convening District Coordinating Committees and Regional Development Committees to identify current risks and potential disaster situations. The President stressed that MPs must act promptly and appropriately to safeguard lives and provide necessary relief.

The discussion broadly focused on rescue and public safety measures, uninterrupted delivery of health and welfare services to affected communities, and the continuation of essential public services. Special attention was also given to ensuring the smooth conduct of the GCE Advanced Level examination and the continuity of educational activities.

The President instructed officials to provide continuous cooked meals and dry rations to people staying at relief centres, those trapped in their homes and individuals temporarily residing with relatives due to flooding. He also highlighted the need for a proper mechanism to compensate families whose houses and farmlands have been damaged.

The President further emphasised the importance of closely monitoring the irrigation system, safeguarding major highways in landslide-prone areas, and ensuring the structural integrity of key infrastructure.

He directed the Director General of the Mahaweli Authority and the Irrigation Department to prepare contingency plans using real-time data from the Department of Meteorology and to manage water resources carefully during periods of heavy rainfall.