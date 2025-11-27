Cyclone Ditwah forms near Sri Lanka

The Department of Meteorology announced that the deep depression which had formed near the Sri Lankan coast in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone a short time ago today (27). The cyclone has been named “Ditwa”.

The name was suggested by Yemen and refers to the Detwah Lagoon on Socotra Island, known for its distinct coastal ecosystem. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the UN ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones follow a pre-approved list of names contributed by member countries. “Ditwah” represents Yemen’s coastline and marine heritage within this shared naming system.

Earlier, the Meteorology Department said the depression over south-east of Sri Lanka had intensified into a deep depression and was centered near latitude 6.7°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 120 km south-east of Batticaloa at around 4.00 p.m. today.

It was expected to move nearly north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

Due to the influence of this system, prevailing heavy showers and strong winds over the island are expected to continue during the next few days, the department said.

The general public is kindly requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island and showers or thundershowers will occur at times while very heavy rainfall above 200 mm is likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district and, above 150 mm likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Badulla and Batticaloa districts.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places in the other areas of the island. Very strong winds at times about 60-70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph can be expected over the most parts of the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy showers and strong winds.

Cyclone Ditwah formed over the SW Bay of Bengal near 6.9°N/81.9°E at 1130 IST today. It lay close to Pottuvil, ~90 km SSE of Batticaloa and ~700 km SSE of Chennai. The system will move NNW and reach off North Tamil NaduPuducherrysouth AP coasts by early 30 Nov. pic.twitter.com/I8sQbCqbk7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 27, 2025

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also confirmed that the system intensified into a cyclonic storm and began moving north-northwest.

Cyclone Ditwah formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near 6.9°N/81.9°E at 11:30 IST today, lying close to Pottuvil, about 90 km south-southeast of Batticaloa and nearly 700 km south-southeast of Chennai, it said.

The forecast indicates that Cyclone Ditwah will continue tracking along the eastern coast of Sri Lanka before emerging east of the Delta region within 48 hours. Indian Meteorologists expect the system to reach the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh coasts by early November 30.

IMD has issued a pre-cyclone watch for these coastal areas, urging authorities and residents to remain alert. The storm is likely to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions, particularly around Chennai late on November 30.

--With Agencies Inputs