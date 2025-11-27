SLAF helicopter rescues 3 flood victims trapped in Mahawa

SLAF helicopter rescues 3 flood victims trapped in Mahawa

November 27, 2025   05:40 pm

A Bell 212 helicopter of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has rescued three persons who were trapped on the rooftop of a two-storey building in Mahawa due to floods caused by prevailing inclement weather.

It is reported that the three persons were trapped on the building’s roof in Ella, Mahawa due to the flood situation owing to the overflowing Deduru Oya.

The rescue was carried out by a team attached to the SLAF Ratmalana camp while the flood victims have been safely rescued and transferred to a safe locations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)

Sri Lanka set to record highest reserves post-crisis - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka set to record highest reserves post-crisis - CBSL Governor (English)

Energy Minister addresses concerns over Mannar wind power plants (English)

Energy Minister addresses concerns over Mannar wind power plants (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin