SLAF helicopter rescues 3 flood victims trapped in Mahawa

A Bell 212 helicopter of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has rescued three persons who were trapped on the rooftop of a two-storey building in Mahawa due to floods caused by prevailing inclement weather.

It is reported that the three persons were trapped on the building’s roof in Ella, Mahawa due to the flood situation owing to the overflowing Deduru Oya.

The rescue was carried out by a team attached to the SLAF Ratmalana camp while the flood victims have been safely rescued and transferred to a safe locations.