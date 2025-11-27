Major flood warning for low-lying areas of Mahaweli River; Amber warning for Kelani River

The Irrigation Department warns that there is a possibility of a major flood situation occurring within the next 24 hours in the low-lying areas adjacent to the Mahaweli River in the Yatinuwara and Gangawata Korale Divisional Secretariat Divisions of the Mahaweli River Basin.

Issuing a ‘Red’ flood warning message, it said that heavy rainfall was received in the upper catchment areas of the Mahaweli River during the past several hours, and considering the water level readings of river gauges were maintained by the Irrigation Department along the Mahaweli River.

Accordingly, there is a possibility of a major flood situation occurring within the next 24 hours in the low-lying areas adjacent to the Mahaweli River in the Yatinuwara and Gangawata Korale Divisional Secretariat Divisions of the Mahaweli River Basin.

Furthermore, the public residing in close proximity to the Mahaweli River in these areas are kindly requested to remain highly vigilant and to take necessary measures to ensure their safety in the event of possible flooding.

Relevant disaster management authorities are requested to take all necessary precautionary actions in this regard, the department further said.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department also warned that there is a possibility of a minor flood situation in the low-lying areas of Kelani River valley in the Ruwanwella D/S Division within the next 24 hours.

A considerable rainfall has been occurred in most of upper catchment areas of Kelani River Basin as of 3.00 AM today, is said issuing an ‘Amber’ warning.

By analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Kelani River, there is a possibility of a minor flood situation occurring in the low-lying areas of Kelani River valley situated in Ruwanwella D/S Division within next 24 hours.

Residents in those area and vehicle drivers running through those areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard while Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in these regards.