All international schools in Sri Lanka directed to close amid bad weather

November 27, 2025   08:19 pm

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education has advised the administrators of international schools operating in Sri Lanka to temporarily close their schools with immediate effect, due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

The Ministry emphasises that the safety of children is its foremost priority and seeks the cooperation of all education providers in managing this situation responsibly.

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)

Sri Lanka set to record highest reserves post-crisis - CBSL Governor (English)

Energy Minister addresses concerns over Mannar wind power plants (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

