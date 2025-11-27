Special holiday declared for govt employees amid adverse weather

Special holiday declared for govt employees amid adverse weather

November 27, 2025   08:39 pm

A special holiday has been declared for tomorrow (28) for all government employees, except those engaged in essential services, due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

This has been notified in a circular issued to the relevant heads of departments and institutions by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government. 

It states that taking into consideration the issues faced in maintaining normal office affairs amidst the prevailing disaster situation, a special holiday has been declared on Friday (28) for government offices.

However, it states that this special holiday should not be an impediment to call relevant officials to duty for essential services of the government and disaster relief services.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)

Sri Lanka set to record highest reserves post-crisis - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka set to record highest reserves post-crisis - CBSL Governor (English)

Energy Minister addresses concerns over Mannar wind power plants (English)

Energy Minister addresses concerns over Mannar wind power plants (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin