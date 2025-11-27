Special holiday declared for govt employees amid adverse weather

A special holiday has been declared for tomorrow (28) for all government employees, except those engaged in essential services, due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

This has been notified in a circular issued to the relevant heads of departments and institutions by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

It states that taking into consideration the issues faced in maintaining normal office affairs amidst the prevailing disaster situation, a special holiday has been declared on Friday (28) for government offices.

However, it states that this special holiday should not be an impediment to call relevant officials to duty for essential services of the government and disaster relief services.