Red Alert: Major flood situation in low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basin

November 27, 2025   10:42 pm

The Irrigation Department announced that a major flood situation has already developed in the low-lying areas of the Mahaweli River Basin and strongly advised people living in those areas to evacuate as early as possible.

Issuing a ‘Red’ major flood warning, it said that considering the heavy rainfall continuously received in the upper catchment areas of the Mahaweli River and the water level readings of the river gauges maintained by the Irrigation Department, a Major Flood Situation has already developed in the low-lying areas of the Mahaweli River Basin, and the water levels are expected to rise further. 

Therefore, the public residing in close proximity to the Mahaweli River in these areas are kindly requested to remain extremely vigilant and to take necessary measures to protect themselves from the prevailing major flood situation, the department said. 

People living in the low-lying areas along both banks of the river are strongly advised to evacuate these areas as early as possible while relevant Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take all necessary actions in this regard.

